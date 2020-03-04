Scott L. Morris Sells 16,000 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avista stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Avista by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Avista by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avista by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.