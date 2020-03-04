Sean Finn Sells 8,200 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.70, for a total transaction of C$948,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,103,541.70.

On Thursday, January 30th, Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80.

TSE CNR opened at C$113.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.38. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$111.41 and a 12-month high of C$127.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.88%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.50.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

