Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director Buys C$225,300.00 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$3.82 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.62 and a 52-week high of C$8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $627.41 million and a P/E ratio of 53.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SES. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

