Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Increased to GBX 198 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Senior from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Senior to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Senior to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Senior currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 180.63 ($2.38).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.96) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.27. The stock has a market cap of $608.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

