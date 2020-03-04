Senior (LON:SNR) PT Raised to GBX 190

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Senior to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Senior in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 180.63 ($2.38).

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.96) on Monday. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The company has a market capitalization of $608.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

