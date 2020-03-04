Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

SJR stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,193,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,288 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,103,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,558 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

