Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,635 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $267,589.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 2,512.36%. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,771,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 433,416 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 213,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

