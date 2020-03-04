Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius International Insurance Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of SG stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Sirius International Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

