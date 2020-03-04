SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO Sells $972,400.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $972,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,455,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,550,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

