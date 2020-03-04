SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 89,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 284,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

