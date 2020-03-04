SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 149.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.33% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $33,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $108.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.4684 dividend. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

