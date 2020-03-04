Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Cut to GBX 550 by Analysts at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price for the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 655.33 ($8.62).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 550.20 ($7.24) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 643.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 670.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

