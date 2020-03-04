Stephen Green Buys 3,225 Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) insider Stephen Green purchased 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,504. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBLI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.