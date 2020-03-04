Stephen J. Luczo Purchases 50,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,692,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,414,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,724 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

