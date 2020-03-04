Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after acquiring an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $113.32 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

