T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,623,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1,913.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 283,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 268,975 shares in the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

