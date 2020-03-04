Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.18% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

TMHC opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

