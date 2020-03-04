TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives $19.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TELA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Shares of TELA stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.