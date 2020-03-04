The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,788,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,926 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,410,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $239.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.