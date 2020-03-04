Thomas A. Hough Purchases 8,009 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 8,009 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $150,088.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,413,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.