ThyssenKrupp (ETR:TKA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.89

ThyssenKrupp AG (ETR:TKA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.89 ($10.33) and last traded at €8.95 ($10.41), with a volume of 2555986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.70 ($10.12).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -6.88.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.