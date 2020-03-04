Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their hold rating on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut Tilray from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Tilray has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

