Timothy M. Mayleben Buys 5,000 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

