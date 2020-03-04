Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 55,000 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,062,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,404.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PINS opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Pinterest by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

