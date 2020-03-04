Todd W. Lillibridge Buys 79,000 Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Director Todd W. Lillibridge purchased 79,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $144,570.00.

Shares of DRTT opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81. DIRTT Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.89 million and a PE ratio of -32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DRTT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $4,625,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

