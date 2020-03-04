TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven M. Chaouki Sells 9,814 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TRU opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

