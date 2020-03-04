Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stake Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $36,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.57.

NYSE:TRV opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $117.38 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

