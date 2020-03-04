Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

TCX opened at $51.82 on Monday. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $553.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

