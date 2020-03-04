Tunon Alvaro Garcia Purchases 2,500 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $924.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.34. Matthews International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Matthews International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.