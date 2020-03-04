U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,153 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 3.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $110,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.