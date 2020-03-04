Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion and a PE ratio of -3.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,570,947 shares of company stock worth $584,799,946.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

