Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 518,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $14,574,219.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,075,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,207,308.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,552,137 shares in the company, valued at $695,562,041.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570,947 shares of company stock valued at $584,799,946 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after buying an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

