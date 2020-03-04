UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UCG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UniCredit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.00 ($18.60).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

