Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $35,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after buying an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,782 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,030 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:UN opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

