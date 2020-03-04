Uniqure’s (QURE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.85.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,663.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $583,609.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,716.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,764. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Uniqure in the third quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Uniqure by 73.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Uniqure by 137.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uniqure by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

