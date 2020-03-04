United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Equity Investment Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $103,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.