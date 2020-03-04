Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Stake Boosted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Universal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Universal by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,161 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Universal Corp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.