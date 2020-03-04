Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Stephane Kasriel Sells 60,000 Shares

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $523,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 341,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephane Kasriel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Stephane Kasriel sold 13,718 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $115,642.74.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $970.66 million, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Upwork by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Upwork by 408.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

