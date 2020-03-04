Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $354.00

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 346.20 ($4.55), with a volume of 79524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.60).

UANC has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban&Civic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Urban&Civic from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Urban&Civic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban&Civic from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 336.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 9.53.

In related news, insider David Wood sold 164,684 shares of Urban&Civic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £592,862.40 ($779,876.87).

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

