ValuEngine Downgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Sell

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAVVF. TD Securities downgraded Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

AAVVF stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $290.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 0.99. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

