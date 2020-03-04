ValuEngine Downgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Sell

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

NYSE AG opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $5,673,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

