VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher Acquires 8,300 Shares

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,200.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VICI Properties stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

