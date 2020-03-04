Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.00

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 1849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.32).

VVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on shares of Vivo Energy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 161.20 ($2.12).

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.