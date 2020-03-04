Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,186 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.