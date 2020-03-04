Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW).

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.