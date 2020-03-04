Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Cut by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 3.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $95,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 90,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 198,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 65,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $11,477,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.