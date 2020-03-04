William E. Aubrey II Purchases 2,500 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.56 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PFIS opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $324.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFIS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 11.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

