Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Workday worth $36,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after buying an additional 301,656 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 15,837.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 256,569 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Workday by 600.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after buying an additional 218,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after buying an additional 186,403 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

