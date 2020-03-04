WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 263,281 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

