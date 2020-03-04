WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 915 at Berenberg Bank

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 915 ($12.04) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a restricted rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,135 ($14.93) target price (down previously from GBX 1,175 ($15.46)) on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,051.67 ($13.83).

WPP opened at GBX 759.20 ($9.99) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 959.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 984.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 37.30 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

